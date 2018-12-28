Reports: Chelsea can activate buy-back clause on ex-player next summer

Chelsea have earned the reputation of letting good players get away in the past few years. The Blues once had Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah on their books, all of whom have since left to become stars of their own. Keeping in tradition, there was another player Chelsea let go in 2015, who has just started to rise in World football. However, this one might come back to the Bridge soon.

When Chelsea signed Eden Hazard in the Summer of 2012, he brought along his younger brother Thorgan with him. The younger Hazard was signed from French side RC Lens and was immediately loaned to Zulte Waregem for two back-to-back seasons.

Another loan followed to German club Borussia Monchengladbach, who after seeing his good performances, secured his signature on a permanent basis.

And it is in Germany, where Hazard developed through the years and is now one of the most wanted men in Europe.

However, according to BILD, this is one mistake Chelsea won’t live to regret, as they have an option to buy him back next summer. The Blues inserted a clause in Thorgan Hazard’s contract which allowed them to have first refusal on the player; one which they can exercise next season.

Meanwhile, any move to take Hazard away from Monchengladbach will have to take place next summer, as head coach Dieter Hecking ruled out any potential departure in January.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Chelsea have indeed inserted a buy-back clause in Thorgan Hazard’s contract, as per the club’s official website. However, if the clause is still in play is the main question. If it is, Chelsea could sign one of World football’s rising stars for much less than his actual value.

Moreover, Thorgan’s arrival next summer might affect brother Eden’s decision to renew his contract with the Blues. The Belgian captain has so far stalled on an extension with just a year and a half to go till his contract expires.