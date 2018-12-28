Reports: Barcelona target prohibited from entering the dressing room

Barcelona are entering a period dreaded by most fans. Many of the ‘core’ players have left the club while many are entering their twilight years. As a result, the Blaugrana are looking to bring in fresh blood who will form the ‘new’ Barcelona. However, their approach for one of the key targets has landed the player in trouble, who has been banned from entering his own dressing room.

Adrien Rabiot is in the final few months of his PSG contract. The French midfielder turned down an extension earlier, signalling an end to his PSG career. As a result, the Paris-based club is likely to sell him off in January, rather than lose the youngster on a free transfer next summer.

Due to his decision not to renew his contract, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has given strict instructions to coach Thomas Tuchel, that Rabiot should not play another minute for the Parisian club. Subsequently, Tuchel has decided to ban the 23-year-old from entering the team dressing room entirely on match-days.

The reports, which are put forward by Calciomercato via Paris United, also state that the Frenchman is being completely ignored by the club hierarchy bar the assistant manager, Zoumana Camara.

Barcelona have since offered Rabiot an escape from his French nightmare in January by demanding that he reduces his signing-on fee from 10 Million to 5 Million.