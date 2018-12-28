Reports: Real Madrid to complete first January signing as fee is agreed

Real Madrid have seen a drastic shift in their transfer policy for the last few years. Instead of going for the ‘Galactico’ signings, the Madrid hierarchy has chosen to go down the ‘prospect’ road. And so, several young players with immense potential, such as Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio, have been brought in. One more might follow them shortly.

According to Marca, everything is in place for Brahim Diaz to sign with Real Madrid.

The Galacticos have agreed on a 15 Million Euros fee with Manchester City to take the former Malaga man with them to Madrid. Meanwhile, they have also seemingly agreed personal terms with Diaz, who is eager to escape Manchester due to lack of game time.

Furthermore, a return to Spain with his family and signing for Real Madrid are also key factors in the youngster’s impending move.

As stated earlier, the fee agreed upon would be 15 Million Euros. However, several add-ons are expected to take it beyond that figure.

Diaz, meanwhile, will sign a six-year contract with Real Madrid and will earn 3.5 Million Euros per year. He will also occupy one of the two vacant first-team spots.

The 19-year-old forward featured in four games this year for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. However, once it became clear that he is not an immediate part of the first-team plans Diaz chose to turn down a new contract and leave.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; The fee is agreed, the wages are sorted, and the player is willing to move. And so, Real Madrid have their first signing of the January window in Brahim Diaz. The only question which now remains is who else could follow Diaz through the Bernabeu doors.