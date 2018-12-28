Reports: Real Madrid ponder player swap with Liverpool

Real Madrid have suffered from a massive loss of form ever since shipping Cristiano Ronaldo out to Juventus. And with his departure, Los Blancos have begun the search for someone to take up his mantle and lead them out of this tough period. Their search has led them to one particular Liverpool player, for whom they are even ready to offer one of the best young prospects in world football.

According to Gol Digital, Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been in superb form since signing for them last season and has scored 59 goals in 78 appearances across all competitions.

However, signing Salah would not be an easy task for the Galacticos, who are ready to offer Marco Asensio in return, to appease the Reds.

Asensio enjoyed a stellar breakout season with Madrid last year but has since failed to replicate his form. And so, the club hierarchy feels that it is time to offload the Spanish youngster before his transfer value falls even further.

Furthermore, the report states that Madrid’s move for Salah has received approval from an odd source- club captain Sergio Ramos. Ramos and Salah went head-to-head during last season’s Champions League final, where the latter was injured during a mix up between the two.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; While the transfer rumour in itself sounds appealing, it is unlikely that Liverpool will swap Salah with anyone on the planet at the moment. The Egyptian forward has been the main attacking force for the Merseysiders, transforming them into genuine title contenders. As for Asensio, his form this season has been an enigma and one can only hope that he recovers it in time.