Reports: Tottenham Hotspur star set for Real Madrid move in January transfer window

Real Madrid could be in for an interesting January transfer window as they turn their attention to a Tottenham Hotspur star among other possible deals.

Don Balon are reporting that Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez could be on his way out of North London following a spell out of the time.

Sanchez was signed by Spurs as a backup to Toby Alderweireld but the Colombian performed admirably last season and was expected to keep his starting spot this term too. However, the performances of Juan Foyth and a rejuvenated Alderweireld have forced Sanchez out of the team more often than not.

The 22-year-old still has the world at his feet though, and offers from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG are being reported by several outlets.

Los Blancos could be willing to sign the center back as early as January if Spurs agree, so this story is worth keeping an eye on.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Sanchez has made no bones about it. He wants to play regularly. And if he isn’t awarded the necessary game time, he clearly has enough offers to make a move. Consider Real Madrid top priority here.