Reports: Real Madrid scout Serie A duo for January transfer window

Real Madrid could be looking to strengthen their squad come January, and scouts have reportedly been sent to Italy in order to watch Inter Milan play Napoli in Serie A.

Tutto Mercato are reporting that Los Blancos sent across scouts from Madrid to watch the action unfold at the San Siro with a special purpose of watching two Inter players – Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar.

Icardi has been a revelation for the Italian giants, while Skriniar himself has emerged as one of the defenders to watch out for, with teams such as Manchester United reportedly interested in securing his services.

As for Icardi, it is no secret that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the Argentine, and want to add to their attacking prowess after failures from the likes of Karim Benzema and Isco this season.

A squad overhaul is very much expected in the summer, but cash would need to be splashed if the Spanish giants are expected to make a substantial bid for either of the Inter players in the January transfer window.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – Inter Milan don’t want to lose either of their stars, but Real could come up with a bid that simply cannot be refused, so expect one of these players at least to move on in the summer if not in January.