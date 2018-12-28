Reports: Manchester United star set to leave for Arsenal in January transfer window

With Aaron Ramsey set to depart Arsenal, Unai Emery has already lined up his replacement, setting his sights on Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Pereira has struggled for regular game time this season and with his development stagnating, he is seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

While caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured the youngster that he will receive more opportunities in the future, the Brazilian is unwilling to stick around and wait for his turn, instead eyeing a move to another Premier League team.

Pereira is likely to have quite a few clubs queuing up for his signature, and according to reports, Arsenal are the frontrunners to land his signature.

The 22-year-old has also garnered attention from West Ham and Everton in what appears to be a three-way race for his services.

The reports also stated that the offers from the three clubs were made directly to Pereira’s agent and it is now up to the player to decide his next destination.

The Brazilian’s contract expires in the summer, and United would loathe losing such a talent for free and could instead look to offload him in January.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: It certainly seems as though Pereira’s United stint is coming to an end as he seems hell-bent on a move away from Old Trafford. Arsenal need a body in midfield to replace Ramsey and even Ozil, for that matter, who is struggling with his form and fitness. A deal that makes sense for both parties.