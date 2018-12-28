Reports: Chelsea to make stunning January swoop for Premier League-winning striker

Chelsea’s striking woes are well-documented, and manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to address them in the January transfer window, setting his sights on Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have been woeful this season, netting a combined six times in 19 league games; an astonishingly poor return.

As a result, Sarri has been forced to look for other options, even trying out Eden Hazard in a false 9 role at times. Now however it appears he has had enough and has requested his board to make a move for Vardy.

Vardy’s rise the past decade has been remarkable, and he is now considered one of the top strikers in the Premier League. His goals powered Leicester to their sensational title run in the 2015/16 season and although his form has tailed off slightly this campaign – he has managed just six goals thus far – he remains one of the deadliest attackers in England.

The 31-year-old had previously rejected a move to Arsenal and it remains to be seen if he is willing to move to a London club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5: Chelsea are definitely on the lookout for a top striker, but it is unlikely Leicester will be willing to part with their prized asset in January. The Blues also remain interested in Gonzalo Higuain, who presents a much more realistic option.