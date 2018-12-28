Reports: Real Madrid superstar rejects contract extension; closes in on summer exit

Real Madrid are looking to tie down Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric to a new contract, however, according to reports, the Croatian has rejected their first offer.

Modric was widely linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in the summer after a hugely successful World Cup campaign with Croatia. The midfielder inspired his side to the final, winning the Golden Ball in the process.

Keen for a new challenge, Modric was close to a move to Inter this past summer, however, Madrid ultimately managed to keep him at the club.

Now it appears that the 33-year-old is once again looking for a way out, having rejected a new contract offer by Los Blancos.

While Madrid are willing to meet the Croatian’s wage demands, they are said to be hesitant in offering him a deal beyond 2020 considering his age.

Moreover, Modric’s poor start to the current season should not help matters either, with the former Tottenham midfielder enduring a torrid run of form.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: It is clearly evident that Modric is on his way out of Madrid. He has looked a pale shadow of the player that conquered Europe last season and that may simply be attributed to the fact that he sees his future elsewhere.

With a number of top clubs interested in the Croatian, he is likely to be on the move in the summer, unless Madrid make a much-improved offer.