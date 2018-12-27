Reports: Manchester United handed major boost in their chase for Premier League defender

For a long time now, getting a new central defender in seems to be the priority for Manchester United. The Red Devils have brought in reinforcements in the past few transfer windows- Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof – but they have failed to live up to the mark. And now, another defender might join the United ranks soon.

Toby Alderweireld has been high up on the Manchester United defender shortlist for some time now. The Belgian centre-back ticks all the necessary boxes for the Red Devils, owing to his skill and Premier League experience.

However, during today’s press conference, Spurs’ manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed that the club will trigger a one-year extension in Alderweireld’s contract, keeping the Belgian with the club till 2020. He said regarding the situation:

“Yes, for sure. It is obvious. It is the same situation as Jan (Vertonghen).”

In doing so, Spurs will also hand Manchester United a major boost in their chase for the centre-back.

According to several reports, Alderweireld’s impending extension triggers a clause in his contract, meaning that the Belgian defender can be bought out for just £25 Million, albeit in the final 14 days of the Summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, Spurs will still end up profiting from Alderweireld’s sale, whom they bought for just £11.5 Million from Atletico Madrid back in 2015.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester United and Tottenham were said to be some way apart in their valuation for Alderweireld when the former approached the latter earlier this season. However, a release clause makes Tottenham’s role in the entire deal redundant. In a desperate move to make money out of their star defender, Spurs have given United a free pass.

And so, the Red Devils can nab one of Premier League’s finest defenders for next to nothing during the final two weeks of the 2019 January Transfer Window. They must now hope, that no one launches a bid for the Belgian before that.