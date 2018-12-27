Reports: Long-term Barcelona target agrees personal terms ahead of potential move

Barcelona are in a rather odd position at the moment. The Blaugrana are still competing on various fronts but have seen a lot of ‘core’ players leave the club. And as they head towards a rebuilding stage, one transfer target has seemingly agreed to join the club.

One of the finest young midfielders of this generation is Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong. The 21-year-old Dutch star has broken through the first team in the last few seasons, while also establishing himself as one of the best young prospects.

And Sport reports that it is Barcelona, who are now leading the race for his signature.

According to the report, de Jong has already agreed terms with the Blaugrana ahead of any potential move. The only hurdle in the way now is agreeing a fee with his parent club- Ajax. Furthermore, it is understood that any move to take the Dutchman away from Ajax will have to take place during the 2019 Summer transfer window.

However, Barcelona are not the only club in talks for the youngster, who has attracted interest from several of Europe’s top sides. PSG were said to be closing n on his signature in the past few weeks. Furthermore, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are all linked with a 75 Million move for the Ajax midfielder.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Frenkie de Jong seems to be everyone’s preferred midfield option nowadays. The Ajax youth academy product was seemingly closing in on a move to PSG in recent weeks, only for the claims to be refuted. And now, it seems that another team has ‘agreed personal terms’ with him. However, only time will tell whether de Jong wears the Blaugrana colours in the future.