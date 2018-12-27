Reports: Real Madrid identify Marcelo’s replacement

Marcelo has been a stalwart in the Real Madrid team for as long as one can remember. The Brazilian left-back joined the Galacticos from Fluminense in 2007 and has gone on to win four Champions League and four La Liga titles with the club.

However, according to several reports the Brazilian defender is considering his future in Madrid and is hoping to link up with former teammate Ronaldo at Juventus.

And so, it is not surprising that Madrid have already begun searching for a replacement.

According to AS, Los Blancos have already identified Marcelo’s heir in the case he leaves for Italy- Junior Firpo. The 22-year-old Spanish wing back plays for Real Betis and can join the capital side if they agree to pay his 50 Million release clause.

Madrid, however, are not the only team interested in signing Firpo with Arsenal and Manchester City both following the Betis man.

Nevertheless, even if Marcelo ends up leaving, Real Madrid will have two replacement for the Brazilian in that position already- Sergio Reguilon and Theo Hernandez. The former has been the breakthrough academy star of Los Blancos’ season and has already impressed head coach Santiago Solari.

However, the case of Theo Hernandez is a curious one. Real Madrid signed him from rivals Atletico Madrid last summer but he failed to live up to his potential and was loaned to Real Sociedad this season. Now, reports state that Los Blancos don’t want Hernandez to return and would look to offload him in the summer, paving the way for Junior Firpo.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Characteristically, Junior Firpo and Marcelo are quite similar. And if Marcelo is to move to Juventus, one can see why Firpo would be the obvious choice to replace him. However, this deal hinges on the Real Madrid stalwart’s impending move to join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy.