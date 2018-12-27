Eden Hazard drops future hint amid Real Madrid links

Eden Hazard struck twice for Chelsea last night as they overcame a difficult Watford side. The Belgian captain scored either side of a Roberto Pereyra. However, for the Blues, Hazard’s best came after the match, when he stated that he would like to achieve legendary status at the club.

Eden Hazard’s 100th and 101st goals for Chelsea ensured that the Blues bounce back from a shock defeat to Leicester City. The Belgian ‘magician’ rounded the opposition keeper to score his first before netting a spot-kick in the second half.

After the match, he spoke about his momentous achievement and where does he see his future:

“The goals mean a lot, especially because of the win. Yes, 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget. Now, I think me, the fans, the players, we want more.

“I want to score more goals for the club, and become a legend, like [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba. I try to do my best, but when we are winning we can enjoy it a lot,” he said.

Hazard, who now has 10 goals and 9 assists to his name in 18 appearances this season also commended his team’s character after a tough defeat against the Foxes.

“We showed great character against Manchester City after losing to Wolves. And today, after losing to Leicester, we did the same.

“We played really well. When we fight together we are a top team so we need to do it more,” the Belgian forward added.

Hazard’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise as he has said the same in the past. However, on the flip side, the World Cup Silver Ball winner has also reiterated his desire to play for Real Madrid on several occasions, saying that it would be a dream come true.

Furthermore, he is yet to sign an extension with Chelsea, as his contract expires in 2020.