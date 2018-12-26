Reports: Real Madrid star to leave if Jose Mourinho is appointed as manager

Jose Mourinho’s sacking as the coach of Manchester United on December 18 brought with itself a whole new set of rumours. The Portuguese, now without a job, was immediately linked with a return to both Real Madrid and Inter Milan. However, if he does end up moving back to Madrid, it could signal the end of one player’s career.

One of the first players to jump off-board in case of the Portuguese’s return will be Sergio Ramos, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard is not on good terms with Mourinho since his first stint as the manager of Los Blancos and would be willing to go as far as quitting the club in case of his return.

However, Mourinho’s second arrival at the Bernabeu is still not set in stone. According to the report, there are two possibilities for the ex-Premier League winner. The first is him returning to Spain for the second time to coach Real Madrid. The second is moving to the Chinese Super League on a bumper contract.

And in the case the first possibility turns out to be true, Los Blancos could end up losing their captain.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; It is unlikely for a deal hinging on so many variables to go through. That being said, Ramos’ future at the club has come into question over the last six months owing to the poorest start in their history.