5 ‘out of favour’ players who need to move during January transfer window

The January transfer window is almost upon us. For the next one month, all the clubs will be trying their best to sign the best available players to strengthen their squad and end the season on a high. The window will also be a time for players who are having an underwhelming time at their clubs and are looking for a way out. FOX Sports Asia looks back at five such players who need to move this January to revive their careers.

1. Gonzalo Higuain

After Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in arguably the biggest transfer in Serie A history, the Bianconeri were having a problem that many clubs or managers would love to have. Juventus had a luxury of world-class forwards. But they felt one needed to leave. And sadly, that one had to be Gonzalo Higuain, who was their biggest signing before Ronaldo.

But fast forward 6 months and it has been forgetful. With Chelsea reportedly interested, ‘El Pipita’ needs to move for his own good.

Despite being notoriously ‘popular’ for missing in the big matches, one thing Higuain has been known of is his scoring. Even in Serie A, which is rather known to be a defensive league, he netted 36 times during his time in Napoli. Even in his first season with Juve, he was lethal. But this season, Higuain has been at his all-time low.

Looking at Chelsea, if he indeed does end up moving, he’ll be surrounded by playmakers like Eden Hazard, Jorginho and Co. Also, he would not be needing much time coping in as Sarri was his coach back in Napoli. And for someone who can score 36 in a season in Serie A, is more likely to fire in all cylinders in the Premier League.

2. Alvaro Morata

It has been quite a frustrating time for Morata ever since he left Real Madrid. Almost always being the understudy of Karim Benzema, Morata joined Chelsea with a view to having more game time. But he has not been able to manage that. And what was worse that he missed out on a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad this year. Even at Chelsea, he has failed to establish himself as the undisputed number one with Olivier Giroud playing quite a handful of matches.

At this point, Morata’s confidence is as low as it can get. No disrespect to Giroud, but with his abilities, Morata should’ve been able to establish him as Chelsea’s main hitman given the number of chances he got.

But he hasn’t done so. Now, even Sarri looks open to the idea to a Higuain-Morata swap. And Morata himself needs to move seeing it isn’t going at all good in England for him.

3. Isco

Arriving at Real Madrid after winning the Golden Boy award, many great things were expected of the Spaniard.

But it has been 5 years in the Spanish Capital for Isco and he still hasn’t been able to cement his place in Real’s starting lineup. That being said, under Santiago Solari, Isco is probably enduring his worst ever period as a Real Madrid player.

The bandy-legged Spaniard has been nowhere near the Argentine’s plans and surprisingly, Real are indeed playing better without him. Isco’s reluctance to track back and release a quick pass has been some major issues and it turns out, Solari has taken those into account. With Manchester City lurking around, Isco should leave Real if he really wants to play week in week out and show his full potential.

4. Cesc Fabregas

Under Sarri, N’golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic look to be the main trio in the middle of the park. With Englishmen Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also proving their worth, things have taken a sour turn for Cesc Fabregas.

The veteran Spaniard has been a lost soul ever since he left Barcelona and things haven’t been the same for him. Apart from Chelsea’s Trophy-winning season where he registered the most assists for them in a single campaign, it’s been quite forgetful.

Fabregas has always been a player who can walk into even the most elite European clubs And despite playing this little, he still has the ability to thread balls through the eye of the needle like he always has. But Chelsea doesn’t seem to be the destination. With the twilight years of his career approaching, the Spaniard needs to leave Chelsea with a move to AC Milan or Monaco looming large.

5. Arturo Vidal

Be it Juventus or Bayern Munich, Arturo Vidal was always widely considered as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe. Before the start of this season, Vidal surprisingly chose to move to FC Barcelona in a 30 million euros move. Despite his quality, there were many questions whether the Blaugrana really needed to sign him given they already have Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in that position.

And the fears have come true. Vidal hasn’t been able to get sufficient game time and has already had rows with manager Ernesto Valverde.

Despite getting some matches under his belt and proving his worth, Vidal doesn’t look like a nailed on starter for Barca. And things might get problematic for both him and Barca if he’s established as a backup player.