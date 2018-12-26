Reports: Chelsea and AC Milan swap deal edges closer as major obstacle is removed

AC Milan and Chelsea are both facing trouble in front of goal this season. For Milan, Gonzalo Higuain’s fitness has become an issue while Alvaro Morata has carried over his bad form for Chelsea this season. And so it happens, that both the clubs could end up finding a solution to their respective problems by simply exchanging their players.

Reports emerged recently about a potential swap concerning Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata and AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain.

Morata hasn’t been able to find his form and has been struggling to cement his place in Maurizio Sarri’s side. The Spaniard has just seven goals in twenty-one appearances this season. On the other hand, Gonzalo Higuain has fared slightly better at AC Milan, scoring the same number of goals in eighteen appearances. However, the Argentinian striker has suffered from injuries and has lost some of his early season form.

Nevertheless, Maurizio Sarri is hoping to be reunited with his favourite striker, who almost joined the Italian in London this summer. And it seems that the former Napoli duo will finally get to see their wish come true, with Juventus approving of the transfer, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri’s approval was a key factor blocking the deal from moving forward since they still own Gonzalo Higuain, who is spending the season in Milan on loan.

The touted swap deal could spark a chain of transfers between AC Milan and Chelsea, as the former are also said to be interested in taking Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill to Italy. Chelsea, meanwhile, have had an interest in Mattia Caldara, Alessio Romagnoli, and Suso.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Juventus’ approval for the impending swap is just one of the obstacles for Chelsea and AC Milan, albeit a big one. If other things fall in line, Maurizio Sarri could be reunited with his general while Alvaro Morata could finally see an end to his Chelsea nightmare.