Reports: Neymar could leave PSG in 2020 as release clause is revealed

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 in a move that rocked the football world. The French club paid the entire 222 Million Euros of Neymar’s clause to Barcelona, in order to get the Brazilian out of his contract. However, reports have now surfaced stating that PSG could end up suffering from the same fate as their European rivals.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Neymar could finally end his stay in Paris as soon as 2020. The Brazilian forward has been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid ever since he moved to France, a rumour which might turn into reality in the next few years.

As per the report, Neymar doesn’t have a release clause in his contract for next year. However, once 2020 arrives, the Brazilian can be bought out of his contract for just 160 Million Euros. The fee touted is 60 Million less than what PSG paid originally to Barcelona for his signature, meaning the French club are in for a huge loss if their star man ends up moving away from the club.

Moreover, several reports claimed that Neymar himself wanted to return to Spain and was even called upon to do so by compatriot and current Barcelona player Arthur Melo.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Neymar’s future in Paris hangs in balance. While some reports suggest that PSG are doing everything they can to make their star man happy, others state that his departure is inevitable. However, if the reports about his apparent release clause turn out to be true, PSG could end up losing far more than just their star man, whom they bought for a world record 222 Million Euros.