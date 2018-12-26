Reports: Barcelona ready 150 Million plus player offer for PSG star man

FC Barcelona have started their season brightly, owing to the brilliant form of Lionel Messi. The Argentinian forward, now 31, has helped the Blaugrana claim the La Liga top spot as well as a spot in the Champions League round of 16. However, with Messi’s inevitable end looming large, the Catalan club could soon make a move for his ‘heir’.

The debate for Messi and Ronaldo’s heir seems to have found its conclusion, with many claiming a clear-cut winner- Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, still just 19, has taken the footballing world by storm ever since he broke through the ranks at Monaco two years ago.

Two years later, Mbappe has two league titles, several cup titles, and one FIFA World Cup in his trophy cabinet. Personally, he won the KOPA award for 2018 while finishing fourth in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many of Europe’s top clubs are after his signature. And one, in particular, has a bargaining chip which might force PSG into selling their star man.

Don Balon reports that FC Barcelona are preparing a 150 Million plus player offer for Mbappe. The player being included in the deal is Philippe Coutinho, who happens to be a close friend of another PSG star- Neymar.

According to the source, Neymar wants his friends close and could even end up staying at PSG himself if Coutinho joins him in Paris.

Both Neymar and Mbappe have been linked with several top clubs in recent months, with their futures looking away from Paris at the moment.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; With the sharks circling, PSG would do anything to keep their star players in Paris. And if losing one might help them keep another, the French club will be forced to consider their options.