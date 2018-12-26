Reports: Arsenal to make January swoop for La Liga midfielder

With Aaron Ramsey all set to exit the Emirates following the end of his contract, Unai Emery is keen on seeking out his replacement and has identified Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as the man to step into the Welshman’s shoes.

Emery worked with Banega during his time as Sevilla manager and knows the player inside-out. According to the Daily Star, he is lining up an £18 million swoop for the Argentinian who is widely regarded as one of the top central midfielders in La Liga.

However, Arsenal are set to face stiff competition from Serie A giants Inter, who are willing to match that bid in an attempt to lure Banega back to Italy.

The 30-year-old turned out for Inter for two years before returning to Sevilla in the summer of 2017.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Arsenal lack creativity in their midfield now with Mesut Ozil being increasingly frozen out of the first team. With Ramsey set to depart, they desperately need someone who can orchestrate attacks from the middle of the park, and Banega fits the bill.

The chance to re-unite with his former manager may be an alluring prospect as well.