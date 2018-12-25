Reports: Manchester United defender on Italian giants’ radar

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has had a quiet few seasons at the club, and now that Jose Mourinho is no longer at the helm, the Italian could be heading to an exit.

Football Whispers suggest that there is a high possibility that Darmian could be snapped up by Napoli in the January transfer window, with manager Carlo Ancelotti keen to repair the team’s defensive woes.

Darmian hasn’t had a particularly enjoyable time at Manchester United, and was often termed a “utility” player by Jose Mourinho, adding that he could rely on the Italian when other defenders were injured.

This obviously meant that playing time was always going to be at a premium for the former Torino man, and now he may well decide to move back to his native land in order to rejuvenate his career.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – This deal could well happen. Darmian obviously wants to play more, and United perhaps won’t give him the chances he needs. Napoli could well snap him up for a bargain in the January transfer window.