Reports: Chelsea Champions League winner set for shock Arsenal move

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill could be set for a shock move to rivals Arsenal in January, The Mirror reports.

Cahill has only featured a handful of times this season under manager Maurizio Sarri, and has been told that he can start looking for options elsewhere after being out of favour with the Italian boss.

The former Champions League winner has been instrumental in past successes for the Blues but does not seem to be the kind of defender Sarri wants in his attacking side, paving the way for Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz to become the undisputed first-choice center backs.

Arsenal have emerged as contenders to sign the Englishman amid some injury concerns with manager Unai Emery willing to add some firepower to the squad in January to aid the second half of the campaign for the Gunners.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Cahill has grown frustrated with the lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, and Arsenal could prove to be the perfect destination for the former Bolton man to revitalize his career.