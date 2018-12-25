Former Manchester United star slams German giants, seeks transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has hit out at his current employers Borussia Dortmund over mistreatment of the Japanese star following a spell out with injury.

Kagawa has expressed his disappointment over the way the club have dealt with his injury spell and that he isn’t even able to get a look in at Dortmund as a result.

“There was the injury in February, so this year I’ve hardly played any football outside of the World Cup. Now I’m not even considered [at Dortmund]. Especially in the last 3 months I haven’t been allowed to even compete [for a spot] at all, even if I wanted to,” Kagawa mentioned.

“It’s extremely insulting to not even be included in the training some days, so I’ve spent these months living with that hurt. I believe I can still grow, and next year I just genuinely want to play football. To that end, I want to focus on the right transfer.”

Speaking about possible options elsewhere, Kagawa added that he wants to move to La Liga, but needs a club to be interested in him.

“Nothing is 100%, but I’m keen on Spain. A transfer can’t happen unless there’s a club that wants me, so I have to keep an open mind about that. Nothing is decided yet, and it won’t be easy. Transfers are difficult. It would be best if I can find a team where I can see myself growing, contributing. I want to compete somewhere I can feel lively and express myself.”

The Japanese World Cup star’s fall from grace has been rather dramatic, and we hope that he gets back to his best very soon.