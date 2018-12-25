Reports: Real Madrid considering swap deal involving two players for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement for quite some time and are ready to pay any price for a player who can fill the Portuguese’s shoes.

Rumours suggest that Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is the one who is set to move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window to fill the Ronaldo-sized gap. It was reported that Los Blancos were ready to include Isco to sweeten the deal for Chelsea.

However, according to fresh reports by Onda Cero, Madrid are considering sending both Isco and Mateo Kovacic in exchange for Hazard. The Croatian midfielder is already on loan at Stamford Bridge and the Blues want him to sign a permanent deal along with roping in the Spanish playmaker as well.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – Real Madrid are known to sign the players they believe will improve the squad without much difficulty and Hazard is certainly one such player. However, the fact that Kovacic and Isco will be involved in the deal as well only complicates the matter and it looks highly unlikely that a deal involving three big players will come to fruition.

Los Blancos might as well end up signing Hazard but that won’t be at the cost of two players.