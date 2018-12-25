Reports: Manchester United striker set to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front at Juventus

After having failed to impress since his £75 Million move to Manchester United from Everton, Romelu Lukaku may be on the outs with Juventus sniffing about.

Lukaku, 25, has suffered indifferent form in his second season at United, only showcasing a return of 6 goals in 22 appearances so far.

Moreover, his overall link up play has been ineffectual as well, leading to wide spread criticism from fans and pundits alike.

However, if Calciomercato is to be believed, Juventus is in the market for the Belgian forward as they see him as Mario Mandzukic’s long term replacement.

A move in January is unlikely though, with Lukaku away on compassionate leave and having missed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first match in charge of Manchester United. Although his torrid form under Jose Mourinho so far this season mirrored that of most of the squad, there is an understanding that he wouldn’t want to leave United without first trying to break into the first team under Solskjaer’s stewardship.

Lukaku had a largely successful first season at United, notching up 27 goals in 51 games. His record for his country, however, is what truly stands out.

Lukaku has scored 45 goals in just 79 games for Belgium and it would be that type of return that Juventus would be expecting, if a move to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo materializes for the burly striker.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; As poor as Lukaku’s form has been this season, it’s still been symptomatic of the larger malaise that gripped United under Jose Mourinho. The club isn’t ready to let Lukaku go so soon – especially not on the back of a managerial change and another one possibly afoot at the end of the season.