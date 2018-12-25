AC Milan and Chelsea reportedly set for player swap

It appears that AC Milan and Chelsea are set for a sensational swap as Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata are switching teams.

According to a report , the two parties have agreed to a trade of their forwards after links of moves away from their respective clubs have emerged.

Morata has failed to live up to expectation under Maurizio Sarri’s leadership, while Higuain’s move is said to be inevitable.

The deal sends Higuain to the Blues for a six-month deal which can turn permanent depending on the success of the endeavour.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard will move to Milan on an 18-month loan.

The Argentine is currently on loan to Milan from Juventus but the move was set to be permanent in the coming summer.

However, this move may be beneficial for Higuain as he once played under Sarri in Napoli and is eager to reunite with his former manager.