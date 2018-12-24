Reports: Real Madrid target France World Cup winner

Real Madrid may well turn their attention in the upcoming transfer window to French star Nabil Fekir, Marca are reporting.

The report suggests that Los Blancos are looking to add to their attacking repertoire, and Fekir could be considered an option to fill that void.

The forward has not extended his contract with current side Olympique Lyonnais just yet, and his agreement with the club runs out in 2020, prompting interest from several top clubs in Europe.

Lyon may be tempted to sell if it becomes clear that Fekir has no intention to stay put at the Ligue 1 side, so that the club can make some money off the deal, and may even choose to offer the player to teams such as Real Madrid.

For Madrid, the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo and the lack of form of Isco, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio has proved detrimental to their current campaign.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Real Madrid could go in for Fekir but only if they remain convinced that no other top striker is available to them. Lyon, on the other hand, will try to tie him down to a new deal.