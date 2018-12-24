Madura United sign Indonesia star Andik Vermansyah for 2019 season

In what is great news for Indonesian club side Madura United, it has been confirmed that the club have officially signed Andik Vermansyah for their 2019 campaign in Liga 1.

Vermansyah was part of the Indonesia squad that played at the recently concluded AFF Suzuki Cup and impressed during the tournament with his assists and performances. The 27-year-old will now be moving on from his former side Kedah.

While Vermansyah has now moved to Madura United, there was speculation that he may well have ended up at former side Persebaya, a club where he spent his formative years between 2008-2013.

The winger scored 36 times for Persebaya and the “Bonek” (fans of Persebaya) were expectant of a return but have been left disappointed after the Indonesian decided to move to Madura.

Nonetheless, Madura will be hopeful that Vermansyah can provide the extra kick needed for the side to improve their domestic form and reach the pinnacle of Indonesian football again.