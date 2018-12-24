Who should sign Mats Hummels – Tottenham or Chelsea?

With the January transfer window fast approaching and creeping closer with every passing day, Premier League sides will look to sign players that bolster their teams as they head into the business end of the season. One of the players who has recently been linked with a move away from his club is Mats Hummels.

Reports from reliable German outlet BILD stated that Hummels’ agent Marc Kosicke had been in London earlier this week to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. While Kosicke was quick to deny it, there is usually no smoke without fire. Although, it seems unlikely that the German will leave Bayern Munich in January, a move to one of the London clubs could be possible next summer.

Its crucial to note that both Spurs and Chelsea like to build from the back. Maurizio Sarri’s men rely more on taking full control of the ball while attacking, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men like to play a brand of football that has two ball-playing centre backs in the side- Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. They keep the ball not as much as Chelsea do, but press high once they lose it. It is because of this that Hummels will fit right into both of these sides, largely because of how they approach the game.

Not considering as to whether Hummels really would leave Bayern when the Bavarians aren’t at a healthy point o f the season, it is Chelsea that he should join instead of joining the Blues’ fierce rivals from the north of the English capital. And perhaps, the lack of a top class centre-back is something that is holding Sarri’s men back from seriously challenging for the title.

While they also need a centre-forward to genuinely compete for the title, Eden Hazard has somehow made sure that they do score goals when needed and they somehow do manage to dig goals out. It is at the back though, that they have struggled in the big games. Particularly against the big sides. While they did beat Man City, it was more down to how they never allowed City to take control of the midfield and that proved vital.

David Luiz is not the kind of defender Sarri wants. While he does know how to pass the ball, the Brazilian isn’t of a standard that Sarri may want. Gary Cahill isn’t the best second choice option to have, as Andreas Christensen struggles to make an impact. Daniele Rugani was being targeted this past summer and he is close to signing a new contract at Juventus, meaning that it is very unlikely that he leaves the club soon.

And Hummels is someone who fits right in and increases the standard of the Chelsea backline. He may not have been the defender he was two years ago, but he certainly is better than any other Chelsea defender and knows Antonio Rudiger very well because of being teammates with him for the German national side. He knows how to play with the ball at his feet and while Hummels hasn’t enjoyed the last few months of his career, he is the kind of central defender that Sarri would love to have.

For Spurs, bringing Hummels in would be slightly hypocritical of their transfer strategy. They signed Juan Foyth and the Argentine has already come close to playing more regularly than he did last season, coming up with a couple of big performances over the last two months. Davinson Sanchez made his comeback to the first team during the 6-2 win over Everton and it is a big positive for them to have, heading into the business end of the season.

But the only reason why Spurs might sign Hummels is if Toby Alderweireld decides to leave the club in January. He was close to an exit this past summer, as Manchester United were heavily being linked with a move. He is yet to sign a new deal and his contract expires in the summer of 2019. He might end up leaving and Bayern Munich are interested, but Spurs might as well consider swapping Hummels for Alderweireld and that is only chance of them getting the German.

The Lilywhites are never known to follow a wishy-washy transfer plan and it seems unlikely that they end up signing Hummels. Chelsea should go for him and then harbour chances of a title run next season.