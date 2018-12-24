5 players Liverpool might sign in the winter transfer window

Liverpool are currently going through a fantastic run in the Premier League. They are now the only club unbeaten in the Premier League and there is a great chance for them to win it.

The problem, however, is that Jurgen Klopp might not have the strength in depth to sustain a title challenge during the exhausting months of February and March. As a result, he could use the January transfer window to sign one, some or all of these five players…

#5 Luka Jovic

Luka Modric might be the Luka that everyone is talking about (or Luka Doncic if you are a fan of the NBA) but there is another Luka that is slowly rising towards the top of the European football circuit.

Luka Jovic plays for Frankfurt in Germany, on loan from Benfica, and has scored 12 goals from 15 matches while also having three assists to his name. As a result, he could be a lethal weapon for the Reds alongside Mo Salah.

#4 Krzysztof Piatek

Another striker who is on fire for his team is Krzysztof Piatek. In a league that has the great Cristiano Ronaldo in it, Piatek leads the scoring chart of the Serie A with 13 goals to his name.

With a scoring rate of one goal in every 109 minutes, Piatek has caught the attention of a lot of top clubs in Europe. So, it could be a little hard for Liverpool to get him but they would surely be a much stronger side with a consistent scorer like him.

#3 Ousmane Dembele

He is perhaps the most complete talent of the next generation. People laud Mbappe for his influence in games but if talent is the only scale of judgment used, Dembele exceeds him by far.

The Frenchman is perhaps the most ambidextrous player of all time and could make Liverpool a force to be reckoned with. He has scored 7 goals and made three assists in 16 league games for Barca in a season marred with controversy. Not bad, eh?

#2 Nabil Fekir

Liverpool were so close to signing Nabil Fekir in the summer that even the Frenchman believed that he was off to the Merseyside. However, a small mishap later, he is still at Lyon.

And while it seems as though the Reds have moved on, they could do worse than signing him. He is the perfect play-making forward to bring the best out of Mohamed Salah and give Firmino more breathing space.

#1 Christian Pulisic

Some reports suggest that the American has one foot at Liverpool. While only time can reveal if the whispers are indeed true, one can’t deny how good a signing he would be for them.

Pulisic is a versatile star with an intelligent head on his shoulders. Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the superstar who has two assists and a goal from 11 Bundesliga appearances. Pulisic could improve a lot under the German.