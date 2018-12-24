Reports: PSG may be close to selling Kylian Mbappe or Neymar Jr.

In a stunning new report, it has emerged that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) may be forced into selling one of their top stars in Kylian Mbappe or Neymar Jr.

The Mirror reports that PSG have blatantly flouted the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and as a result will have to pay back around £170million to make up for their financial errors.

That would mean selling certain players in order to have enough money and in particular either Neymar or Mbappe could be sold.

This is because UEFA are examining the signings of the two superstars, with Neymar coming for £195.8million and Mbappe costing around £158.7million. If found guilty of breaking the rules, PSG could be suspended from the UEFA Champions League as well.

So a toss-up may well ensue between selling either Mbappe or Neymar, both of whom have been pivotal to the team’s success in the past couple of seasons.

Only time will tell whether PSG will surely have to get rid of either or both their star players, but rest assured, all the top European teams will be keeping a keen eye on how this story develops.