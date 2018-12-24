Reports: Arsenal will need to pay record fee for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal will need to shell out a record sum of money if they are to sign Ligue 1 striker Nicolas Pepe, per reports. The Lille forward has earned high praise for his performances this season, and the Gunners have emerged as favourites to sign the French-born star.

Lille chief Luis Campos has told Telefoot that he does not intend on selling his star man for anything lesser than £72million, so if Arsenal are dead set on signing the forward, they will truly need to splash the cash.

“€80million (£72m). But [any club] will also have to convince the player,” Campos said.

Earlier reports pegged the Ivorian player at £40million but Lille really want to keep their striker, a player who has scored 12 goals this season and is only one behind Kylian Mbappe in the overall scoring charts in Ligue 1.

