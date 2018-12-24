Reports: Barcelona identify Luis Suarez replacement for summer transfer window

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez hasn’t been at his brilliant best for the past two seasons and the club have been actively looking for a striker to replace him.

According to reports in Spanish publication AS, the Catalan giants won’t have to look further than La Liga. Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gómez, the report states, has been identified as a potential replacement for his compatriot Suarez.

Sources from the club told the publication, “He is a very good player and always has his eye on the opposition goal. He knows how to move well, he’s quick despite his build, he links up well and makes himself available to his teammates and isn’t afraid to have a shot.”

Apparently, Suarez has accepted himself that a move to find his successor at Barcelona is only logical considering the fact that the former Liverpool striker will turn 32 next year.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – Barcelona are easily the biggest La Liga club alongside Real Madrid and it would be close to impossible for Celta to block the 22-year-old’s move to Camp Nou. If not in January, Gomez will be moving to Barcelona in the summer window if the club decide to make a move.