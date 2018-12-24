Barcelona eyeing possible Luis Suarez successor

Despite still having Luis Suarez to help spearhead their attack, it seems FC Barcelona are already looking for a successor to the Uruguayan.

And reports are claiming that they are eyeing their forward’s countryman, Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez.

The two teams recently met, with Barcelona winning 2-0 at Camp Nou but it seems that the Barcelona camp is also scouting Gomez to eventually take the place of Suarez in the club.

Reports have revealed that the Catalan club is keen on Gomez as he plays very similarly as Suarez does, ans with the latter turning 32 years old in January, finding an eventual successor is only natural.

“He is a very good player and always has his eye on the opposition goal. He knows how to move well, he’s quick despite his build, he links up well and makes himself available to his teammates and isn’t afraid to have a shot,” a Camp Nou report revealed.

At 22 years old, Gomez has played 15 La Liga matches for Celta Vigo, scoring eight goals so far.