According to reports, Juventus are keeping an eye on Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has had an inconsistent career at Old Trafford thus far but the Serie A giants are seemingly interested to bring him in.

Only 25 years old, Lukaku is still young and the Turin club may be looking at him as a long-term replacement the likes of Mario Mandzukic.

Outside of Lukaku, some are also linking other United stars like Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to the Turin club.