Reports: Serie A giants consider Arsene Wenger as ‘dream’ next manager

Arsene Wenger may be currently out of managerial work, but reports suggest that the Frenchman may not have to wait too long before finding his next destination.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that AC Milan have set their sights on former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as their next manager in case current manager Genaro Gattuso is unable to stop the rot at the former Champions League winners.

The report goes on to say that the Milan club consider Wenger ‘the dream’ next managerial appointment and would be more than happy to secure his services permanently at the club.

It is pertinent to note that Gattuso has a contract at AC Milan till 2021 but that may well be terminated if the Italian continues his string of poor results as boss and cannot do enough to make the Serie A giants a force to reckon with.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Wenger as Milan boss would be great for all involved but don’t expect this deal to happen before next summer considering Gattuso still has a host of crunch games to fix things at the club.