Reports: Ligue 1 star set to become first Juventus January transfer window signing

Juventus are all set to make their first January transfer window signing, per Tuttosport, and he will be Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Ligue 1 player has garnered a reputation for being solid on the ball while doing his defensive duties with ease, and will provide Juventus a younger option among their ranks.

The Old Lady have sturdy but aged defenders currently with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, and the youngster should be afforded time to learn from the very best.

By signing Todibo, reports suggest that Juventus may be prompted into allowing Medhi Benatia to leave the club as he is currently surplus to requirements.

Napoli are also interested in signing the 18-year-old Todibo who becomes a free agent in the summer, but Juve could seal the signing by paying a measly compensation fee to his current club Toulouse.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Juventus could do with a young defender and this first signing may well take place in January considering the paltry sum to be paid.