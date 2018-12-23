Reports: Chelsea interested in signing France World Cup winner in January

Chelsea are looking forward to the January transfer window as an opportunity to refurbish their front line which has come under fire for its lack of goals this season.

Eden Hazard has been the only shining star for the Blues in the goal scoring department, with regular strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud unable to find the net consistently.

Daily Mail are now reporting that Chelsea have set their sights on Nabil Fekir as an option to pick up in January, with the striker’s contract running out in 2020.

The Olympique Lyonnais striker has shown his class for the French side as of late, and was even a part of the successful France World Cup squad that won the tournament earlier this year in Russia, though he only made a few appearances.

Liverpool had an opportunity to sign the forward last summer, but were unable to work out a deal in the end, with a supposed £52.75million expected by Lyon.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – The price tag may prove to be an issue for Chelsea as they look to add to their strikers’ list but this move could still happen out of necessity.