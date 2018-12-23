Reports: Barcelona set to hijack Real Madrid’s move for Manchester United superstar

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s future at the club was under question while Jose Mourinho was at the helm of the affairs and quite a few European giants have expressed their interest in the Englishman.

Most notably, Real Madrid and AC Milan had made advancements for signing the promising youngster in the summer transfer window. However, recent reports reveal that another giant of a club has entered the race to sign Rashford up.

According to reports in Express, Barcelona are set to hijack Madrid and Milan’s moves to sign the youngster in the summer transfer window. The report rules out a move in January though.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – It is close to impossible that Manchester United would let Rashford move to Barcelona or Madrid, or even Mian, in the summer as the youngster is one of the most important players at the club. He was a starter in new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first match in charge and even scored the first goal of his tenure.

Rashford is set to receive many more opportunities to prove his worth at Old Trafford, probably way more than what he would get at Madrid or Barcelona.