Chelsea linked with former Premier League winning striker

Chelsea have been struggling up front with both their strikers, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud failing to contribute with goals on a consistent basis. Therefore, the Chelsea board has decided to bring in attacking reinforcements and are being linked with a former Premier League winner.

According to reports in Express, via Chelsea legend Dennis Wise, the Blues will have to move in for a striker in the January transfer window with both Morata and Giroud misfiring and Jamie Vardy could be the answer to their problem.

The 31-year-old was once the hottest property in the Premier League as Arsenal were close to signing him after his exploits for Leicester helped the club win the Premier League. However, the striker decided to stay put at Leicester despite interests from Chelsea the next season.

The report adds that it is still unclear whether the Foxes would be willing to sell one of their most important players midway through the season. The Englishman has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – Until and unless Roman Abramovich shells out a huge amount, Leicester will not sell Vardy in the January transfer window. The Blues will have to pin their hopes on Giroud and Morata until at least the end of this season.