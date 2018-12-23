Reports: Chelsea linked with over £100million deal for Bayern Munich superstar

Chelsea could be looking to add to their striking prowess this January as reports link them with a possible deal for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The Express is reporting via former Chelsea star Dennis Wise that Robert Lewandowski could be the answer to the goalscoring problems faced by the Blues this season.

If Chelsea do decide to go in for the Polish striker however, he won’t come cheap, with over £100million touted as the asking price for teams to even think about signing the former Borussia Dortmund forward.

The London team have struggled to find goals from their strikers this term, with Alvaro Morata failing to prove his worth and Olivier Giroud only starting a handful of games.

Amid reports of Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid, Chelsea need to improve their scoring record, and could consider Lewandowski as the solution to their issues.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Looks unlikely that this move will go ahead in January, but if Morata and Giroud fail to fire in the second half of the season, Chelsea may be tempted to splash the cash on a proven commodity such as the Polish powerhouse Lewandowski.