Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring back former Manchester United striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made a significant impression just days after taking over at Manchester United, and the Norwegian is now keen to make a mark on the transfer window as well.

The Sun are reporting that Solskjaer has turned his attention to Bournemouth striker Josh King and wants to bring him into the club as early as January.

King was part of the Manchester United squad when Solskjaer was reserves team coach of the Red Devils, and the former Molde manager had seen enough back then to be convinced that King was good enough to mix it up in the Premier League.

The striker has scored five goals for Bournemouth this season, and manager Eddie Howe faces a stern test to ensure he keeps the player at the club for another season. Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in securing the services of the 26-year-old.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – King is unlike other recent United signings and his price should be set significantly cheaper, so don’t be surprised if he adds some extra attacking threat to a dangerous looking United front line.