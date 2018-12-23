Reports: Barcelona considering shock swap deal to sign World Cup winning superstar

Barcelona are weighing up a shock swap deal in order to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Camp Now, per Don Balon.

Reports now suggest that the Catalans are so keen on signing Mbappe that they may be willing to give Philippe Coutinho to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) along with an estimated sum of €150million to ensure that the Frenchman makes his way to La Liga.

The claim made is also that Coutinho is good friends with Neymar at PSG, and the hope is that the Brazilian may be of enough influence to ensure that Mbappe goes one way and Coutinho comes the other.

Though PSG have previously dismissed any approach for their star kid, the possibility of getting Coutinho and a significant sum of money may well be enough to change their minds.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – Mbappe is obviously hot property across Europe, but the Blaugrana may need to pull out all the stops in order to sign him. Will this move materialize in January? It looks highly uncertain at this point.