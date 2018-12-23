Reports: Manchester United set sights on Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Manchester United are back in business following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager till the end of the season, and it appears that the Norwegian may already be lining up his first piece of transfer business in January.

Bristol Live are reporting that United are keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel despite Jose Mourinho parting ways with the Red Devils.

Mourinho had initially circled Witsel as a player he wanted in his midfield, with the strength and ability of the Belgian a real asset to teams set up by the Portuguese. But regardless of Jose’s departure from United, Witsel may well be an option this winter.

Solskjaer is reportedly interested in signing the 29-year-old for his solidity in midfield, which has proved vital for Borussia Dortmund this season, taking the German side to the top of Bundesliga.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Witsel may be a player that Solskjaer is keeping tabs on, but the priority for United remains in defence, and a deal for a midfielder may well materialize only come the summer.