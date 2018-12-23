Reports: Manchester United’s January transfer window plans revealed

Manchester United have started their life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a positive note with a resounding 5-1 win over Cardiff City. The team played expansive football and looked a complete opposite to what it looked under former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian, upon his appointment, had stated that he’d have a hand to play in the club’s possible transfers in the January window. However, reports are emerging that the club have decided against making a signing in the winter.

Apparently, Solskjaer was handed a transfer budget of £50 million for the January window. However, Express now report that Ed Woodward has decided against making a signing in January.

Instead, Solskjaer will have to make do with the players he has at his disposal. Players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are yet to join the side and their arrival will further boost the club’s morale.

The Norwegian’s second match as the manager of United will be against Huddersfield on Wednesday which will also be their first home encounter under the club legend.