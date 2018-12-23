Arsenal star linked to team with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus

Juventus are considered to be heavy favourites to sign Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

According to news , the Serie A club are battling Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for Ramsey but the Italian champions are considered ahead due to some issues with the other two clubs.

For Inter, Ramsey’s wages seem to be too high for the team – as they would have to pay Ramsey more than what they are giving Mauro Icardi.

As for PSG, it appears Ramsey is not keen on a move to Paris – so at the moment, Turin is the best scenario.

Ramsey’s deal will expire next June so the Italian heavyweights are keeping an eye on a possible move this January or waiting until the summer.

The report would go on and say that Isco of Real Madrid is another target for Juve, but the high price of €80 million and Manchester City seemingly ready to battle them for Isco’s signature may force the Italians to look elsewhere.