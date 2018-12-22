Reports: Chelsea could send two players to Crystal Palace

Under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea are looking a completely different side than the one which won the title two years ago. Several players from the 2016/17 title-winning team have left, with several said to be on the verge. And now, two more could leave the London club this January.

With Victor Moses practically halfway out of the Stamford Bridge door, another Chelsea star could join him soon. The player in question is Michy Batshuayi, who according to journalist Kristof Terreurn has been offered to Crystal Palace by Chelsea.

Chelsea are trying to find a solution for Michy Batshuayi. His loan with Valencia will probably be cut short. The club have offered him to Crystal Palace, who are interested. Monaco, AC Milan and AS Roma also sniffing around. #cfc pic.twitter.com/atvnHCbO0n — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 22, 2018

Batshuayi has spent the first part of the season on loan at La Liga side Valencia but failed to make an impact. Earlier this week, Valencia head coach Marcelino spoke about Batshuayi’s situation, stating that the club could potentially cut his deal short:

“At the right time will analyse the final situation and we will decide [what to do with Batshuayi].

“There is a transfer [clause], I do not know what the situation is contractually, but for all parties who want to leave, we will look for what is best for Valencia and thus the appropriate decisions will be made,” Marcelino told reporters.

Marcelino’s comments fall in line with Terreur’s report, who expects Batshuayi to return to Chelsea only to be shipped out to Crystal Palace, who are also closing in on Victor Moses.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could lose up to six players next month- Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta, Victor Moses, and Michy Batshuayi.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; With Victor Moses practically out of the door, it would be no surprise if Michy Batshuayi joins him. The Belgian has had a torrid loan spell at Valencia and in all likelihood will be recalled by Chelsea. However, the only thing which remains unclear is whether Batshuayi’s move to South London will either be temporary or permanent.