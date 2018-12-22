Reports: Real Madrid to sell more than 500 Million worth of talent

Much of the responsibility of Real Madrid’s poor season can be attached to the players. The Galacticos have looked far from the part so far, which unfortunately have already resulted in Julen Lopetegui’s sacking. And if reports are to be believed, Florentino Perez is ready to sanction a flash sale in the summer in an attempt to completely rebuild the team.

Real Madrid’s poor start to the season hasn’t gone unnoticed. Nevertheless, Los Blancos have made somewhat of a ‘recovery’ under new manager Santiago Solari and are fourth in the league table.

Despite that, Florentino Perez is furious at the situation and has already made a plan for the next summer. According to Don Balon, Perez will sanction a complete rebuild of the squad. However, before buying new Galacticos, he will let the old ones out.

And so, seven players worth more than 500 Million could be heading out of the Santiago Bernabeu, namely Gareth Bale, Karin Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Isco, Luka Modric, and Marco Asensio.

First up on the list is Isco, who is widely expected to be the first out of the Bernabeu door as soon as January. Perez is ready to accept an 80-100 Million bid for the star Spaniard who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Juventus.

Following Isco could be Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

2018 Ballon d’Or winner Modric is expected to join Inter Milan in the summer, while many feel that Benzema’s time in Madrid could be finally up. Both are viewed at 40 Million and 60 Million by Perez, respectively.

Four more star players make up the most expensive quartet- Gareth Bale (150 Million), Marco Asensio (100 Million), Marcelo (100 Million), and Sergio Ramos (100 Million)- all of whom could be let go by Florentino Perez.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Even after the low standards Real Madrid stars have set this season, it seems highly unlikely that as many as five of their key stars will be allowed to leave. That being said, Isco, Marcelo, and Benzema seem the likeliest to move while 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric could also find himself in the colours of Inter Milan next season.