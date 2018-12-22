Reports: Former Champions League winning manager declines Manchester United offer mid-season

Manchester United have begun the search for their new manager after Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties earlier this week. Some names have been linked with the Red Devils repeatedly in the past few days. And according to Richard Keys, one of their key targets was already offered the job, only for him to decline.

Zinedine Zidane has been touted as one of the top candidates to take over as the new manager of Manchester United. The Frenchman was linked with the job before Mourinho’s sacking and has seen the rumours grow tenfold. However, according to Richard Keys, Zidane was offered the job recently, only for him to turn it down.

Keys, who works for BEIN Sports wrote about the situation in his blog, stating that the Frenchman declined the Red Devils’ offer to take over from Jose Mourinho mid-season.

“United have spoken to Zidane. After meeting in Paris two months ago, they made him an offer this week that he was unsure about,” Keys wrote.

“His preference is to start work in July – if the job is still on offer.”

The former Sky Sports presenter also gave his own views about the situation, while lamenting United’s missed opportunity of making a statement.

“I don’t blame Woodward entirely for missing out here – but what a statement that would’ve been – putting in a three-time Champions League winner, whilst at the same time re-structuring the club, like Liverpool, top to bottom.

“Perhaps he should have locked Zidane in a room and refused to let him out until he said ‘yes’,” said Keys in his Blog.

Zidane is not the only manager Manchester United have considered for the full-time job. Reports state that current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to take over the club starting next season.

Furthermore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is currently the interim manager of the club has thrown his hat in the ring of potential candidates as well.