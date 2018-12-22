Reports: Mesut Ozil linked with sensational 2020 move

One player who hasn’t been able to impress Unai Emery until now is former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil. The German playmaker was a key cog in Arsene Wenger’s team but has so far failed to fit in Emery’s system. And now, he is being linked with an outrageous move away from Arsenal which could take place in 2020.

With each passing day, it becomes clearer that Mesut Ozil is not entirely a part of Unai Emery’s plan. The Spaniard has started Ozil on 11 occasions. However, the German playmaker has been finding himself on the bench or out of the squad frequently in the recent weeks.

Earlier reports seem to suggest that Arsenal were considering loaning their star man out for the season. However, BILD now reports that instead, Ozil has opted to stay another year and then move across the Atlantic in the future to play in the MLS.

The report further states that one MLS team, in particular, is considering a move for him. The team in question is David Beckham’s Inter Miami, set to debut in 2020. And so, the Florida-based club is looking to rope in Mesut Ozil as one of their marquee signings.

Ozil recently signed a contract until 2021 with Arsenal but is looking extremely likely to leave before it expires.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; It does seem absurd at the moment that a player like Ozil would surrender European football to move to the States. However, the MLS has a knack for completing shocking deals, such as those of Sebastien Giovinco and Ezequiel Barco. And with one of the greats of the game behind an ambitious Miami product, it won’t be a huge surprise if we see the ageing German make a move across the Atlantic.