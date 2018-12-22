Reports: Arsenal readying bid for young Polish goalkeeper in January

Arsenal may be looking to add to their ‘arsenal’ with a young goalkeeper ready to join the Gunners as early as January.

It is being reported by multiple sources that Radoslaw Majecki is the keeper that the North Londoners have their eye on, and are keen to invest in the future and give the club a long-term prospect.

The Pole is currently playing for Legia Warsaw in his native Poland and has been sighted by some of the Arsenal scouts sent in to view his progress at the club.

It remains to be seen whether first-team manager Unai Emery considers the youngster the heir apparent to Petr Cech amid talks of a possible move for the former Chelsea keeper, but there certainly is interest in the Arsenal camp to have another shot-stopper available.

Arsenal signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season, and he appears to be the undisputed number one at the Emirates, but with Cech not expected to renew a deal with the former Premier League Champions, reinforcements may well be needed.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Little is known about this 19-year-old keeper, but Arsenal would be smart to get him in while he is still young and moldable.